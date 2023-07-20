‘Scattered rainfall in several South Bengal dists in next 48 hrs

A Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted scattered rainfall

in several parts of South Bengal in the next

48 hours. Low pressure was situated over the northwest Bay of Bengal. There has been a monsoon axis hovering over the sea which will bring more rainfall. The low pressure may turn into a depression in the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, a 19-year-old youth from Hooghly died after drowning in the turbulent sea in Digha while another youth was injured. The dead student and the injured went to take a bath in Old Digha. The local administration has alerted the visitors saying that the sea may remain rough.