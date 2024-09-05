Scattered rain, thunderstorms expected in south Bengal

KOLKATA: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Wednesday predicted scattered rainfall in several south Bengal districts in the

next 24 hours.

There may be a thunderstorm in some pockets but there is no chance of heavy rainfall as of now. The MeT office on Wednesday said that sky may remain clear in south Bengal in the next few days. There may not be heavy rainfall in south Bengal. There may be scattered rainfall in some parts, said a weather official. Thunderstorms may however happen in districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram. People in south Bengal may witness humidity related discomfort, a weather official said.

The MeT office said that a thunderstorm may happen in seven south Bengal districts. Some parts of south Bengal received scattered rainfall on Wednesday as well. The city on Wednesday registered its lowest temperature at 28.5 degree Celsius which was 2.2 degree above normal. The highest temperature on Tuesday stood at 33.9 degree Celsius. Kolkata and some other south Bengal districts received a few spells of thundershowers last week. Several south Bengal districts received heavy rainfall towards the beginning of last week, owing to a cyclonic circulation over north Bay of Bengal and a vigorous monsoon.