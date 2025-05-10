Scattered rain next week: MeT

Kolkata: The city dwellers on Friday witnessed hot and humid weather. The situation was similar in all the South Bengal districts as well.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that there will be scattered rainfall in various South Bengal districts next week. The southwest monsoon system is also expected to advance into the south Andaman Sea next week.

The people in South Bengal are not going to get any respite from the scorching summer heat this week. The MeT office in Alipore said that heatwaves will prevail in various South Bengal districts in the next couple of days and mercury may go up by four to six degrees between next Friday and Sunday.

The western districts may see the temperature touching 42 degrees. Some parts of North Bengal may receive rainfall but Malda, North and South Dinajpur will experience heat-like situation as well.