‘Scattered rain in city in next 48 hours’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted scattered rain with thunderstorms in several South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, in the next 48 hours. There may be gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometre per hour in some parts. North Bengal districts may receive heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

The MeT office also said that hot and humid weather in South Bengal will prevail on Monday and Tuesday. Sky may remain partially cloudy on Monday and Tuesday in the city and many other South Benal districts. Daytime temperatures may drop slightly. According to the MeT office, the low pressure remained stationary in the northwest Bay of Bengal off the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. This low pressure has no direct effect on Bengal. As a result, a lot of water vapor will enter the state, a weather expert has said.

There is a high chance of rain in North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, East Burdwan, Birbhum, Nadia, Murshidabad, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly.

Heavy rain is also expected in North Bengal on Monday and Tuesday. Darjeeling, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri in North Bengal may receive heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours. The districts like Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur may receive scattered rainfall.