Scattered rain brings relief to North Bengal tea gardens

Alipurduar: Winter rains have provided much-needed relief to the tea plantations of North Bengal. Nearly 150 tea gardens in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts did not receive a single day of rain in November.



However, following the recent rains on last Thursday, Sunday, and Wednesday, the tea gardens have now recorded half an inch of rain in various parts of the two districts. With the soil of every tea garden naturally infused with sap, artificial irrigation will not be needed in the next 10-15 days.

Chinmay Dhar, the North Bengal Chairman of the Tea Association of India (TAI), said: “The rain was much needed. Due to this rain, the cost of irrigation will be reduced to some extent in various tea gardens. Pests and insects will be greatly reduced. A few more days of light rain in December would be a boon for the tea gardens.

It would mean fewer diseases and pests, and the tea gardens would yield good first flush leaves from March. Sick and weak tea plantations would find relief, as not all gardens can afford the hefty cost of artificial irrigation.”

According to tea garden authorities, this year’s rainfall is lower than in previous years, causing significant losses for the tea industry. Rains of around 2 inches in December would be a boon for the tea industry, providing relief from artificial irrigation for at least 20 days. This would allow the funds allocated for irrigation to be utilised in other sections of the gardens, ensuring wet soil and adequate water for new tea plants.

Bijay Gopal Chakraborty, president of the Confederation of Indian Small Tea Growers Association’s Central Committee, stated: “While it rained in Alipurduar, it did not rain much in Jalpaiguri. At this time, the tea bushes are being pruned (bushes cut near the ground level). During this period, scattered rainfall in January would be of great benefit to tea gardens.”