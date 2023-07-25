Scanty rainfall in few South Bengal dists: Min holds meet to take stock of the situation

Kolkata: Concerned over the scanty rainfall affecting cultivation in some areas of south Bengal districts, state Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Monday chaired a virtual meeting with concerned officials to take stock of the situation and discuss remedial measures.



“Cultivation mainly in three districts namely Bankura, Purulia and West Midnapore has been hit by less rainfall. The seed bed is ready but farmers are facing problems with planting due to inadequate water. So we are laying emphasis on water supply in these farmlands through the state Irrigation department and DVC and have asked them to do the needful,“ Chattopadhyay said.

Divisional Commissioner Burdwan Vijay Bharti chaired a meeting with DVC authorities regarding Hooghly, Bankura, Howrah, East and West Burdwan so that the release of water by the latter is communicated to the state. The state wants to channelise this water to the farmlands for ensuring the availability of water.

Senior officials of the state Irrigation department have also issued instructions to officials at the field level to take measures so that tubewells or similar sources of irrigation water are made available for agriculture.

Cultivation in East Burdwan was also affected because of less rainfall, however, the government’s intervention has addressed the issue to a good extent.

“We are hopeful that the problem will be sorted out through the intervention of the Irrigation department and coordination with DVC. We are also keeping ourselves prepared so that the farmers can cultivate alternative crops that do not require much water,“ Chattopadhyay said.

Paddy cultivation and maize cultivation have been affected in different parts of South Bengal due to less rainfall.