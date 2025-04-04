SC verdict: BJP, CPI(M) shamelessly exploiting job loss crisis of teachers for petty politics, says TMC

Kolkata: On a day when more than 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff in state-aided schools have been rendered jobless following the Supreme Court’s verdict, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) hit out at the BJP and CPI(M) for “shamelessly exploiting” the crisis for their “petty politics”.

Trinamool Congress also claimed that it was the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who, amidst turmoil, firmly stands by the side of the teachers and non-teaching staff dismissed from the service.

Unwavering in her resolve, Chief Minister Banerjee sends out a clear and resounding message that “we are with you”, Trinamool Congress said in a post on X. It also alleged that instead of offering solutions to the dismissed teachers, the Opposition parties like BJP and CPI(M) have been trying to gain political advantage out of the Apex Court’s verdict ahead of 2026 Assembly elections. Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh accused the BJP and CPI(M) of spreading propaganda to misguide people. He said that Trinamool Congress is empathetic towards those teachers who have been dismissed and genuine teachers who have lost jobs. “Have faith in the Chief Minister. She already said that she is beside the dismissed teachers and she is taking legal suggestions from the experts on how to get out of the complications,” Ghosh stated.

Slamming Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari’s Thursday statement that if BJP comes to power in 2026, the CBI will segregate the genuine teachers, Ghosh questioned why was the CBI then saying that segregation cannot be done now.

“If the genuine candidates are told not to return the money which means the primary demarcation was carried out. Why then blanket dismissal of more than 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff. We cannot accept the Supreme Court verdict,” Ghosh added. He also said that the state government or Trinamool Congress did not try to shield those arrested by CBI and other agencies on charges of some irregularities. State allowed the investigation to happen freely.

“CPI(M) and BJP have no moral rights to lecture on the issue. Vyapam scam occurred in BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh, NEET question papers leaked at the national level. During the CPI(M) regime in Tripura, the Supreme Court dismissed 10,323 teachers for irregularities and during that time, the CPI(M) lawyers in the Apex Court had said it would be unfair to dismiss all for the faults of a few. But they are now after the dismissal of jobs,” Ghosh added.