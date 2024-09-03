SC upholds HC’s bail order to Sayan Lahiri

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Calcutta High Court’s order directing the release of Sayan Lahiri, who was arrested in connection with the ‘Nabanna Avijan’ protest.



The apex court dismissed the West Bengal government’s challenge against the High Court’s bail order. Sayan Lahiri, an alleged leader of the ‘Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj’, an organization that called for the Nabanna march, was arrested on August 27 evening. The rally, organized in protest against the rape and murder of a PGT doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, turned violent, leading to injuries of both protestors and police personnel.

On Monday, the state argued before the SC bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra that the rally in question was organised by three persons, including Lahiri. The Court was informed that there are 11 FIRs against Lahiri relating to the offences of unlawful assembly, rioting, and voluntarily causing hurt. The state’s counsel submitted that 41 police officials were injured at various locations. The apex court, however, found the evidence against Lahiri insufficient to warrant continued detention. Justice Pardiwala said, “It is a case of bail, no doubt about it, prima facie. The only point for consideration is, in a writ petition filed by the mother, whether this relief could be granted or not, that’s the short point.”

The High Court had previously granted bail to Lahiri on August 30. It was opposed by the state. Although the state attempted to argue against granting bail, Justice Pardiwala was disinclined to entertain the matter.