SC upholds HC order of CBI probe

Kolkata: The Supreme Court upheld the Calcutta High Court order of CBI probe into the Sandeshkhali incident on Monday.



However, the apex court has directed to expunge the remarks mentioned about the state police in the High Court order.

After the Calcutta High Court Division Bench ordered a CBI probe into the incident of attack on ED officers in Sandeshkhali, the state government moved the Supreme Court challenging the decision. However, the apex court initially refused to accept any urgent hearing. After the matter was listed, the hearing was scheduled on Monday.

After the hearing, the apex court refused to interfere with the High Court order.