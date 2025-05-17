SC to WB govt: Pay employees 25% DA dues within 3 months

Kolkata: The Supreme Court has directed the West Bengal government to pay 25 per cent of DA dues, from 2006 to 2015, to state employees and pensioners within three months.

The decision stems from a long-standing dispute over DA parity with Central government employees, which began in 2022.

The Calcutta High Court had ruled in favour of employees but the state challenged it, citing financial strain. The court acknowledged the High Court’s ruling as valid, offering interim relief while noting continued gaps in DA rates. Over 10 lakh employees are affected, with further hearings scheduled for August 2025.