SC to review Article 361 granting immunity to Guv against criminal prosecution

Kolkata: On a plea by a contractual woman employee of the Raj Bhavan who had raised sexual harassment allegations against Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, the Supreme Court of India has issued notices to the state and the Centre while deciding to review Article 361 which grants immunity to Governors against criminal prosecution.



A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud allowed the woman to implead the Union of India in the matter. The bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, noted in its order that it pertains to the “ambit of the protection which is afforded inter alia to the Governor under Article 361(2)”.