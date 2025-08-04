SC to hear Bengal DA case today

Kolkata: The Supreme Court will hear the dearness allowance (DA) arrears case involving Bengal government employees on Tuesday, after questioning the state government on Monday for failing to comply with its earlier directive to pay 25 per cent of the dues.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra reportedly expressed concern over the delay and the lack of preparedness of all parties involved. The bench had, in an interim order on May 16, directed the Bengal government to pay 25 per cent of the outstanding DA within three months. However, the state failed to do so within the stipulated period and sought an extension of six months, citing financial constraints.

During Monday’s hearing, the court asked why the payments had not been made on time. The state government submitted that it intends to implement the court’s directive but requires more time due to the significant financial burden involved. The bench was skeptical as multiple parties sought more time for arguments. Justice Karol remarked, “Today seems a suspicious day. We will start arguments now.” Despite objections, the court directed all parties to be ready for a full hearing on Tuesday and ruled out granting any more time.

The total pending DA reportedly amounts to over Rs. 40,000 crore—Rs 11,890.18 crore for government employees, Rs 11,611.45 crore for pensioners and Rs 18,369.32 crore for teachers, municipal and Panchayat staff and others.

The state argued that DA is not a fundamental right and that its rate is determined independently, citing differences in the financial structure between the Centre and states.