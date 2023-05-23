SC to hear Abhishek Banerjee’s appeal on May 26

Kolkata: The Supreme Court will take up an appeal filed by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee challenging Calcutta High Court’s order that refused to quash the probe by CBI and ED against him in the alleged teacher recruitment case on May 26. A Vacation Bench comprising Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Sanjay Karol listed the appeal. The matter was listed to be taken up on May 26 upon the request made by senior advocate AM Singhvi. He was questioned for over nine hours by the CBI on May 20.

