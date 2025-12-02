SC to Centre: Consider bringing back pregnant Sunali Khatun, son from B’desh

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Union government to take instructions on whether a pregnant woman, Sunali Khatun, and her eight-year-old son could be brought back to India from Bangladesh, emphasising that the request was being considered “purely on humanitarian grounds.”

The matter was heard by a Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, which listed the case for December 3.

A Bangladesh court, meanwhile, on Monday reportedly granted bail to six migrant workers, including Sunali, on furnishing a bond.

The Union has appealed against a Calcutta High Court direction requiring the return of persons deported to Bangladesh. During the hearing, senior advocate Sanjay Hegde informed the court that Sunali, daughter of Bhodu Sekh, had been in an advanced stage of pregnancy at the time of deportation. Her son, Sabil, was also sent back along with her.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta agreed to seek instructions limited to Sunali and the child but expressed concern over setting a precedent. The CJI responded that the consideration would remain off the record, noting, “Only on humanitarian grounds.” Hegde urged that the mother and son not be separated, and conveyed that the child’s father, too, had been deported, though the Bench made no observation on that aspect.

The court was told that those deported had been detained in Chapai Nawabganj, around 40 km from the India–Bangladesh border.

Before the Supreme Court, Sunali’s father requested that she be allowed to re-enter India through the Mahananda border outpost in Malda owing to her condition. The Bench asked the Centre whether such an arrangement was possible and indicated readiness to assist if needed.

Political reactions also surfaced, with TMC MP Samirul Islam alleging that the deportation was carried out without verification. The matter will return to the Supreme Court on Wednesday.