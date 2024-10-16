SC tells state to finish all hospital infrastructural work by October 31

Kolkata: With the State of West Bengal submitting that 90 per cent of the infrastructural work at state-run medical colleges and hospitals is completed, Supreme Court of India, during the hearing of RG Kar rape and murder case on Tuesday, directed that rest of the work be completed by October 31 while the Integrated Health Management System (IHMS) must address vital issues of availability of beds and doctors.



The Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also asked the state to submit an affidavit at the next hearing highlighting aspects of recruitment and deployment of civic volunteers in “sensitive institutions”.

After submission of the probe progress report, the Apex Court noted that CBI has submitted a chargesheet in the rape and murder case where the Central agency said that involvement of others, if any, besides the accused civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy, is a subject matter of the ongoing probe. Another such report was directed to be filed within three weeks.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing State of WB, submitted that 90 per cent infrastructural work at most state-run medical colleges and hospitals are completed while work at RG Kar will be completed by October 31 since CBI has given permission for the same. Opposing this, senior advocate Karuna Nundy submitted that doctors working at these government hospitals confirmed work is not being carried out at the level it is claimed to be. The bench directed that all shortfalls need to be completed by October 25 and work at RG Kar by October 31.

On the subject of implementation of IHMS, senior advocate Indira Jaising said the system needs to address vital issues such as patients being referred to hospitals incapable of handling emergencies. This is leading to a patient party attacking the doctors, she claimed.

The court said the IHMS, expected to be functional by November 1, 2024, must address issues of availability of beds, doctors and expertise for necessary care.

The CJI also expressed disappointment over the functioning of the National Task Force and its sub-groups, remarking that no “substantial progress” was made by it.

“Centre must ensure proactive efforts to ensure work is completed within a reasonable period of time,” the court directed, adding that NTF must meet periodically and its sub-groups regularly.

Meanwhile, the State of West Bengal admitted that most junior doctors have joined back work and only few are on hunger strike.

The court was also informed that MeitY is in touch with the victim’s parents to pull down any content from any online intermediaries revealing her identity. The CBI too is keeping the parents updated regarding the probe, it was submitted.