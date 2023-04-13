SC stays HC order on cancellation of jobs of Group D staffers

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Calcutta High Court order regarding the cancellation of jobs for Group D staffers till April 26.



Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court in an order had said the 1,911 candidates had illegally got their jobs. He had directed the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to issue a notification cancelling the recommendations.

In response to the High Court order, the WBSSC had filed an affidavit saying 1,911 Group D employees had been identified as having been recruited based on fake recommendation letters.

The WBSSC had also said in the affidavit the marks of these candidates had been manipulated, as suggested by the hard disc the CBI had seized from a Ghaziabad-based company that was hired by the commission to store data.

After receiving the affidavit, Justice Gangopadhyay asked the WBSSC to issue a notification cancelling the recommendations.

The WBSSC had therefore cancelled the “recommendations” on the basis of which 1,911 candidates had

illegally got Group D jobs in government-aided secondary schools.