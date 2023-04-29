SC stays Calcutta HC order on CBI, ED probe in municipal recruitment scam

Kolkata: Days after the CBI filed an FIR in Kolkata in the alleged municipality recruitment scam case on the orders of the Calcutta High Court, the Supreme Court of India stayed the High Court order on Friday. The top court also stayed an ongoing ED investigation in the matter for a week on a petition filed by the West Bengal government challenging the High Court order.

A Calcutta High Court bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had ordered a CBI probe into the matter after ED said there were common elements in the municipal and teacher recruitment scams, including common accused persons and common beneficiaries.

Appearing for the Mamata Banerjee govt, Kapil Sibal said no notice was issued to the state government while ordering the CBI probe. Hearing the arguments, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud stayed the high court order, along with staying the ED and CBI probe in the municipal recruitment scam for one week. The court ordered the state govt to file a review petition at the high court during this period.