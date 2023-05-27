SC stays Cal HC’s order to impose Rs 25L fine on Abhishek

kolkata: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Calcutta High Court’s order, which imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee.



The apex court on Friday issued notice on the special leave petition filed by Abhishek against the Calcutta High Court’s order, dismissing his plea to recall the order passed by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

The Bench comprised Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice PS Narasimha.

Justice Gangopadhyay had directed the ED and CBI to interrogate Banerjee, if found necessary.

Later, the Supreme Court had removed the case from Gangopadhyay and Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court had reassigned it to Justice Amrita Sinha considering the television interview by Justice Gangopadhyay.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Banerjee, had argued that the new bench was supposed to examine the matter afresh but it was allegedly not done. The Bench will issue notice on the plea and will post it after vacation.

Earlier, Abhishek was questioned for over nine hours by the CBI on May 20 in connection with the probe into the case, and had sought the apex court direction that no coercive steps be taken against him by the agency.