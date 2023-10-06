SC stays add’l financial perks of V-Cs appointed by Bengal Guv

Kolkata: The Supreme Court, on Friday, stayed the additional financial perks of the interim Vice-Chancellors (V-Cs) appointed by Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, who is also the Chancellor of state universities, during the pendency of the plea. The matter will next be heard on October 31.



According to a news agency, a senior counsel on Friday told the bench that after the court issued notice and while the matter was pending, 12 appointments were made by Bose. Reportedly, Justice Kant clarified that the appointed V-Cs can be allowed to continue as acting V-Cs but they will not be entitled to any perks.

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Dipankar Datta was hearing the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Bengal government challenging the order of Calcutta High Court which upheld the interim V-C appointments made by the Governor in 13 universities. Taking note of the friction between the state and the Governor, the court stressed upon the need for reconciliation.

“We were expecting understanding and maturity from both sides since this is a question of educational institutions and the future careers of lakhs of students. West Bengal has been a hub of quality education right from the time of Shantiniketan. We thought those standards, values, and morals would be observed by both sides and they would help us solve this amicably,” Justice Kant remarked, according to a news agency.

The Bench had recently decided to constitute a search-cum-selection committee for the appointment of permanent vice-chancellors in the state-run universities. They had directed the state government, University Grant Commission (UGC) and Governor for five names each as recommendation for the committee.

During the last hearing, the Bench had also called upon the intervenors to propose names of renowned scientists, educationists, technocrats and other imminent individuals.

“Learned senior counsel/learned counsel for the parties have agreed to submit a tabulated chart giving details of the universities, the description of the subjects which are being taught, the existing provisions for appointment of members in the search committee and/or the new provisions which are proposed in the Bill awaiting assent of the Governor,” the order had stated.

Reacting to the Supreme Court directive, TMC national general secretary Abhishek wrote on his social media account: “Marking the first step towards abolishing the zamindari era, The Supreme Court has recently ruled that the Governor can no longer appoint the interim Vice-chancellor. The journey to victory has already started! “

TMC wrote on X: “In a resounding victory for the sanctity of established laws, the Supreme Court of India has struck down @BengalGovernor’s audacious and arbitrary exercise of power in appointing underqualified, handpicked individuals as interim vice-chancellors. Furthermore, the bench’s decision to deny privileges to those individuals hastily appointed as interim VCs serves as a powerful reminder that no one is above the law. This landmark judgement sends out a strong message that the governance of universities must remain insulated from political interference!”

Bengal’s Education minister Bratya Basu wrote on X: “Hon’ble SC has come down with an iron sword on @BengalGovernor’s latency! He can no longer appoint an interim VC. So much for: Avoiding meeting with State Govt for a permanent V-C.Arbitrarily appointing interim underqualified VCs. As you sow, so shall you reap Mr. Bose!” He further opined that the Governor should apologise to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.