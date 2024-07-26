SC, ST & OBCs Development & Finance Corporation (Amendment) Bill cleared

Kolkata: The West Bengal Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes Development and Finance Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was passed in the Assembly with an aim to provide better services to the people belonging to these communities.

Minister of State (Independent charge) of Backward Class Welfare and Tribal development, Bulu Chik Baraik in the Assembly said that Adiwasi Bhawan was set up in 2013 but a separate section for Adiwasi Uannayan was not incorporated. He told the House that the West Bengal Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes Development and Finance Corporation Bill was passed in 2017.

The amendment was brought in for making some changes in the administrative level so that services offered by the state government are delivered to the beneficiaries in an efficient manner. The Bill was initially brought in to merge the existing West Bengal Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development and Finance Corporation and the West Bengal Backward Classes Development and Finance Corporation for better functioning and welfare of the SCs, STs and backward classes of the state.

The merger was done in the public interest to cater to the welfare of these communities from a single window for smooth running of the administration.

While speaking in the Assembly in favour of passing the Bill, the minister on Thursday said that the Mamata Banerjee government has brought in socio-economic changes among the tea garden workers in North Bengal. “The tea garden workers belonging to tribal communities have been given the right to ‘Patta’ by the state government.

Health cards have been given to the tea garden workers. Around Rs 1.20 lakh are being given to the tea garden workers for setting up houses. They did not get ration earlier. It is the Mamata Banerjee government that has started distributing rations among the tea garden workers,” Baraik said.