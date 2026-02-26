SC says Madhyamik admit card must accompany pass certificate

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Wednesday clarified that the Madhyamik (Class 10) admit card may be taken along with the Madhyamik pass certificate for verification of date of birth and parentage in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.



The clarification was issued by a Bench comprising the Chief Justice of India, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M. Pancholi on an oral mentioning by senior advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu, appearing for the Election Commission of India, in the batch of SIR matters.

Clarifying the scope of the Madhyamik documents, the court stated that the admit card may be taken along with the pass certificate for verifying both age and parentage, resolving the ambiguity raised during the mentioning.

The order supplements the court’s February 24 directions issued in view of the large-scale verification exercise involving approximately 50 lakh cases under the “logical discrepancy/unmapped category”. In that order, the court streamlined the verification process and directed that adjudication would be confined to specific documents: those referred to in the Election Commission’s October 27, 2025 notification commencing the SIR (read with the June 24, 2025 notification); Aadhaar Card as proof of identity, subject to verification as earlier permitted by the court; and the Madhyamik (Class 10) admit card and Madhyamik pass certificate.

The court further directed that only documents electronically updated or physically submitted with proof on or before the February 14 cut-off date would be considered for verification.

On Wednesday, the Bench also directed that documents received on or before February 14 but not uploaded due to inadvertence must be handed over by the concerned Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers to the Presiding Judicial Officers by 5 pm on February 26.