SC road safety panel writes to CM, flags urgent concerns

Kolkata: A committee appointed by the Supreme Court to recommend measures for improving road safety has reportedly written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging immediate action on five priority areas amid persistent concerns over fatal accidents.

The Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety was constituted in April 2014 to address the rising number of road crashes in the country, with a focus on engineering, education and enforcement. It was learnt that in a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, the committee has reminded the state of time-bound directions issued by the apex court and stressed the need for compliance.

The five areas identified include pedestrian safety, strict enforcement of helmet rules, prevention of wrong-lane driving, curbing unsafe overtaking and controlling the use of unauthorised lights and hooters on vehicles.

It was reportedly learnt that pedestrians account for nearly 40 per cent of fatal road accidents over the past five years, underlining the urgency of intervention. While the Kolkata Police have issued repeated advisories for pedestrians, jaywalking remains widespread, often exacerbated by encroachments and obstructions on footpaths.

The committee has asked the state to conduct pedestrian infrastructure audits through road-owning agencies, in line with Indian Roads Congress guidelines, with priority given to accident-prone areas from the last two to three years. These audits are expected to identify gaps in footpath design and condition, recommend remedial measures and set timelines for corrective action. The letter also suggests exploring public awareness tools, such as dashboards that display real-time information on traffic violations. Senior police officers said many of the issues flagged are already being addressed under ongoing road safety initiatives, including the state’s long-running “Safe Drive Save Life” campaign.