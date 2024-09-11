SC Registry rubbishes ‘malicious’ tweet on social media against CJI family

Kolkata: With the Supreme Court Registry rubbishing a “malicious tweet linking a family member of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud with a medical lobby in West Bengal”, the Delhi Police’s cyber cell has launched a probe into the matter while West Bengal Police registered a case against an individual.



“A malicious tweet had been circulated on X ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on the Kolkata rape and murder case attempting to link a member of the family of the Chief Justice of India with a medical lobby in Bengal. The tweet is ill intended, factually incorrect and an attempt to malign the judiciary. A complaint has been registered in this regard with the Delhi Police,” said Supreme Court Registry in an official statement.

After getting the complaint, the Delhi Police cyber cell is learnt to have launched a probe into the matter.

West Bengal police on Tuesday reposted a tweet of the Krishnanagar Police District on X: “Fake news was circulated on social media to intentionally defame the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India and attack the dignity of the Supreme Court, aiming to incite distrust and disturb public peace. A case has been registered against Sujit Haldar of Fulbari, Krishnaganj PS (Krishnaganj PS Case No 349/24). Investigation is underway.”

A newscard featuring a photo of CJI DY Chandrachud and his wife was made to circulate on social media with the allegation that his wife, Kalpana Das, is the niece of Dr SP Das, the personal physician of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It further claimed that TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had spent a vacation in Malaysia and Bangkok with the CJI.