SC refuses to shift RG Kar rape & murder case trial out of Bengal

Kolkata: During the hearing on RG Kar rape and murder case on Thursday, the Supreme Court refused to transfer the trial of the case from Bengal and did not pay heed to allegations that CBI has not been conducting a proper investigation.

The Bench of Chief Justice (CJ) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra refused to entertain an oral request of an advocate who, during the hearing, said that the trial should be shifted out of West Bengal due to the prevalence of “disturbing circumstances” there.

Responding to that, CJI Chandrachud said: “Yes, we have done it in cases like Manipur. But we are not doing anything like that here. No such transfer.”

The Apex Court also refused to interfere with the powers of the trial court after another counsel said that the CBI failed to do a proper investigation and has only endorsed the findings of the Kolkata Police.

The CJI said that the trial judge has the power to order further investigation, if necessary, and the Apex Court will not interfere with the powers of the trial court.

Senior advocate Vrinda Grover, representing the parents of the victim, expressed objections to such oral requests and said the same were meant to dislocate the trial which is finally slated to start after a long wait.

The CBI submitted its status report in the court on Thursday but the CJ refused to divulge the content of the report, saying it could affect the investigation. The Central probe agency apprised the court that on November 4 2024, Additional Sessions Judge, Sealdah Court framed charges against the accused Sanjay Roy and the trial would start on November 11.

Meanwhile, the National Task Force, constituted by the court, also submitted its report.

The Apex Court directed that copies of it be served upon the chief secretaries of all the states and Union Territories. The States/UTs are to give their recommendations within three-weeks time.