SC refuses to intervene in HC order on upper primary teachers’ recruitment

Kolkata: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday refused to intervene in the Calcutta High Court’s (HC) order to proceed with the recruitment of assistant teachers at the Upper Primary Level in state-run schools.



On August 28, a Division Bench of the Calcutta HC had allowed the recruitment process to move forward after nearly a decade of legal disputes.

The court directed the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to prepare and publish the final merit list within four weeks.

Some job seekers for upper primary positions, who were reportedly not called for the interview (Personality Test), challenged the HC’s order in the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, their appeal was heard by a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Justice J B Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra. The SC refused to intervene in the HC’s order and dismissed the appeals, stating: “Direction is only to follow the rules.”

Meanwhile, the WBSSC is set to publish the final merit list for Upper Primary on Wednesday, September 25. Candidates are eagerly awaiting the publication and are hopeful that counselling will start soon.

“Two panels were published, we participated in two interviews and one counselling session. Now we just want appointment letters in our hands and to go to the schools,” said Sushanta Ghosh, a candidate for Upper Primary.