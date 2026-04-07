SC orders NIA probe in Malda incident

Kolkata: The Supreme Court of India on Monday ordered a National Investigation Agency probe into the gherao of judicial officers in West Bengal’s Malda district during electoral revision duty, while sharply rapping the state’s top bureaucracy over what it termed a “sheer failure” in handling the crisis.



A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi, directed the National Investigation Agency to take over all 12 FIRs registered by local police, invoking its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to ensure an independent probe.

The court was hearing a suo motu case over the April 1 incident at Kaliachak in Malda, where seven judicial officers were held hostage for over nine hours during Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work. The officers were present online during Monday’s hearing. The Bench had earlier, on April 2, asked the Election Commission of India to consider a preliminary inquiry by a central agency. After perusing the status report, the court noted “serious allegations” against local police. It directed that the NIA take over the cases irrespective of the offences invoked, even though rioting is not a scheduled offence under the NIA Act. The agency has been empowered to register fresh FIRs if wider dimensions emerge and will file reports before a designated NIA court in Kolkata.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju informed the court that three FIRs directly involved judicial officers — including incidents where one officer was stopped from reaching the venue and others were gheraoed — while nine related to blockades nearby. As many as 432 persons have been identified, including 24 alleged troublemakers, five with criminal histories and 24 suspected party members. Call data analysis is underway. The state police have been directed to hand over all case diaries and extend logistical support. Arrested persons, including alleged key figures, will be transferred to NIA custody.

The Bench also pulled up Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala over his unavailability. “You don’t even entertain the call of the Chief Justice?” the CJI asked. Justice Bagchi remarked sharply on his unreachability, prompting an apology and a direction to apologise to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. The court, however, declined further action against state officials.