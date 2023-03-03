SC orders interim stay on new appnts to 1,911 Group D vacancies

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on March 3, 2023, ordered an interim stay on new appointments to 1,911 Group D vacancies by West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) but did not stay the cancellation of 1,911 jobs.



Justice Hrishikesh Roy ordered the stay on any fresh counselling for the post.

Meanwhile, a section of the 1,911 employees whose recommendation letters were cancelled on the order of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, had approached the apex court hoping for some relief. However, the latter did not order any stay in the matter.

All parties were directed to file affidavits. The next hearing of the case will be on March 20.

Justice Gangopadhyay first took up the case, wherein, the Commission had admitted that 2,823 OMR sheets of candidates who appeared for the 2016 Group D recruitment for Classes IX-X were found tampered with. Out of these, 1,911 have been working in schools across the state.

Justice Gangopadhyay had ordered for the list, including details of the 1,911 people, be uploaded on the Commission’s website. He then cancelled their jobs and ordered them to refund their salaries.

The Group D workers then approached the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court. Justice Subrata Talukdar had ordered an interim stay on the order to refund salaries but upheld the dismissal. After that, a section of the workers approached the Supreme Court. The employees had questioned the order for them to return their five years’ salary.