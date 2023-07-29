SC orders interim stay on 2022 primary teacher recruitment process

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered an interim stay on the 2022 primary teacher recruitment process on whether primary teachers undergoing Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) training from 2020-2022 are eligible to participate in the recruitment process.



The division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Rajesh Bindal ordered the interim stay on Friday. It can be mentioned here that the candidates undergoing D.El.Ed training in academic year 2020-22 had approached the Calcutta High Court seeking participation in the 2022 recruitment process.

The candidates had reportedly blamed the Board for not completing the training course. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had heard the matter and allowed these candidates to sit for the recruitment process.

This order was then challenged at the division bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar by candidates who had done their training before 2020. In the matter, the court directed that no candidate can participate in the recruitment process till the completion of the course.

This order was challenged in the Supreme Court by the 2020-2022 D.El.Ed trainees, who sought to sit for the 2022 recruitment process. It has been reported by media that the apex court has stated that they will first order on whether these candidates can participate in the recruitment process or not. Until then, a stay was reportedly ordered on the 2022 recruitment process.