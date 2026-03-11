SC order on SIR a ‘victory for Mamata Banerjee’: Abhishek

Kolkata: Calling the Supreme Court’s latest direction on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls a “victory for Didi and the people of Bengal,” TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said the apex court’s intervention vindicated the stand taken by Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.



Addressing supporters from the dharna stage, Banerjee said: “All our demands have been recognised by the apex court. This is Bengal’s victory,” urging the party supremo to consider calling off the protest. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court of India directed the constitution of appellate tribunals comprising former High Court Chief Justices and retired judges to hear appeals arising from voter exclusions during the SIR exercise in West Bengal.

The court instructed the Election Commission of India to implement the recommendations of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court while conducting the process.

Addressing the gathering, Banerjee also alleged that the ECI under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had been trying to delay the process and that technical issues in the App were affecting adjudication. He also appealed to party workers to assist citizens at district and block offices in filling out forms to restore their voting rights, irrespective of political or social affiliation.

“The struggle will continue until every legitimate voter gets back their right,” he said.