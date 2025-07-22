SC junks plea challenging new SSC recruitment rules

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the new recruitment rules framed by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC), stating the plea lacked merit.

A division bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma clarified that the court never directed the use of old rules and affirmed SSC’s authority over recruitment. The petitioners, including waitlisted candidates from earlier recruitment, had approached the Apex Court after the Calcutta High Court dismissed their plea. The bench rejected their withdrawal request mid-hearing.