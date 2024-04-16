SC judgement led to electoral bonds data reveal: Trinamool

Kolkata: Following an interview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi given to a national media house, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has sought to “fact-check” him on several points which allegedly includes his remark that most cases by Enforcement Directorate (ED) are against non-political entities.



Trinamool leader Derek O’ Brien took to social media to give a point-by-point reply to what he alleged were answers of the PM to the questions posed to him. On the electoral bond scheme, the PM reportedly said if there were no electoral bonds, no one would have had the power to find out where the money came from and where it went. On this, Derek wrote: “It was only because of the Supreme Court judgement that the data was revealed. About 30 firms donated Rs 335 crore to BJP after being raided by ED, CBI.” According to TMC, the PM in his interview said that the ED is doing a good job and that 97 per cent cases are against those not involved in politics. To this, Derek wrote that since 2014, there has been a four-fold jump in ED cases against politicians; 95 per cent are from the Opposition. Nine of 10 Opposition members who had ED, CBI cases against them got reprieve after joining BJP, he wrote.

TMC also refuted PM Modi’s opinion that if the Election Commission is formed today, the Opposition is also in it and that earlier the Prime Minister used to sign a file and form the Election Commission. On this the party rebutted: “Modi Govt overturned Supreme Court ruling, passed a Bill which removed the Chief Justice of lndia from the committee, giving the Govt the majority in appointing CEC (Chief Election Commissioner) and Election Commission.”

On his remark that the manifesto of the Opposition will destroy India’s economy and will crush the future of first-time voters, who are less than 25 years old, Derek wrote: “Youth account for over 80 per cent of the unemployed workforce under the Modi Government.”

The PM also had said that there should not be so much hatred in a democracy. “For us this is neither a subject of politics nor should it ever be nor will it ever be. For us this is a matter of faith,” he reportedly said. To this, Trinamool replied in its post: “75 per cent of the hate speech events were held in BJP ruled states”.

Rebutting PM’s statement that he too was a chief minister for a long time and will never want any hindrance in the development of any state due to the Centre, TMC wrote: “The Union has withheld more than Rs 1.6 lakh crore of dues it owes to West Bengal under various heads.”