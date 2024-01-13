SC grants protection to Nisith Pramanik

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Friday granted protection from arrest to the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik in an attempt-to-murder case till the Calcutta High Court hears his petition.



Pramanik had applied for anticipatory bail at the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court.

The hearing was adjourned without granting the BJP MP representing Dinhata Lok Sabha constituency any relief. The Bench of Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Pankaj Mithal have also sought response from the state.

The matter is scheduled to be heard by circuit bench on January 22. An attempt-to-murder case was registered against Pramanik with Dinhata police station of Cooch Behar district in 2018. A group of people had opened fire on Trinamool Congress workers. A man was allegedly shot at and injured in the firing.

According to news reports, a senior advocate representing Pramanik while the urgency of the plea argued that the political situation in the state was “volatile” and cited Pramanik’s move from Trinamool Congress to BJP. Initially, the proceedings in the special leave petition was deferred till Monday, later the Bench agreed to hear it urgently.