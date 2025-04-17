SC gives nod to make J. Subhendu Samanta permanent at Calcutta HC

Kolkata: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the name of Justice Subhendu Samanta, an additional judge of the Calcutta High Court, to be made a permanent judge of the High Court.

The Collegium’s statement read: “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 15th April 2025 has approved the proposal for appointment of Shri Justice Subhendu Samanta, Additional Judge as Permanent Judge in the High Court at Calcutta.”

Justice Samanta was appointed as an additional judge of the Calcutta High Court with effect from May 18 2024, for a period of one year.