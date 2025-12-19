SC extends SSC recruitment deadline to Aug 31 next year

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the deadline for completion of the School Service Commission’s (SSC) recruitment process for teachers in Classes IX to XII till August 31, 2026, offering temporary relief to thousands of eligible teachers whose employment had been put at risk.

Lauding the apex court decision, state Education minister Bratya Basu announced the development on X account and said that this deadline is a clear reflection of the Supreme Court’s confidence in the correct guidance provided by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He clarified that during this extended period, the existing teachers will be allowed to continue working as before.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) also welcomed the order, stating that the apex court had accepted its application seeking continuation of untainted teachers appointed through the 2016 recruitment process. The board said the decision was forward-looking and taken in the interest of students and schools across the state, while thanking the state government and the education department for their support.

The apex court had earlier fixed December 31 as the deadline for completing the recruitment exercise. In compliance with the court’s direction, the SSC conducted written examinations and interviews but later sought additional time, citing delays caused by a series of writ petitions challenging various recruitment rules.

In April this year, a division bench of the Supreme Court had upheld a 2024 Calcutta High Court judgment that scrapped the panel of around 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff appointed through the 2016 State Level Selection Test. The court had held that the entire recruitment process was vitiated due to large-scale irregularities linked to a cash-for-jobs scam. However, the apex court had allowed teachers who were not found to have adopted unfair means to continue teaching until a fresh recruitment process was completed.

Seeking an extension, the SSC informed the court that ongoing litigation had slowed down interviews and document verification, particularly for higher secondary posts, while the interview process for secondary-level teachers was yet to begin. Accepting the reasons placed before it, the court extended the deadline for completing the recruitment process.

Appearing for the SSC, senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee said the recruitment process was nearing completion. He said the final results for Classes XI and XII would be published on January 7, with counselling scheduled to begin on January 15. In the case of Classes IX and X, he said the selection process was expected to be completed by mid-March, followed by counselling.