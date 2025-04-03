SC dismisses PIL against Abhishek’s wife, sister-in-law

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL filed by one customs officer seeking an investigation, alleging that the West Bengal police interfered with and obstructed Customs Officers in the course of their duties when two female passengers, Rujira Banerjee, wife of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, and Maneka Gambhir (sister-in-law) were intercepted while traveling from Bangkok to Kolkata in 2019.

A statement issued by the lawyer of Rujira Banerjee stated that the PIL was filed by one Raj Kumar Barthwal, a customs officer. The matter was heard by the apex court bench of Justices Dipankar Dutta and Justice Manmohan which observed why an individual officer, rather than the Customs Department or the Union of India, had chosen to initiate litigation

of this nature The petitioner was represented by Suryaprakash V. Raju, Additional Solicitor General (Supreme Court).

At the outset, Justice Dutta questioned the ASG about the petitioner’s locus standi. The court questioned him as to how the petitioner had been made aware of the events which allegedly occurred at the Kolkata airport in 2019.

The court stated that if the petitioner wished to proceed, he must deposit a sum of Rs 10 lakh with the court which would stand forfeited if the petitioner failed.

The bench dismissed the PIL as withdrawn by the ASG.