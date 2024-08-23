SC debunks ‘150gm’ semen theory, warns against relying on social media for court arguments

Kolkata: During the hearing of the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India, DY Chandrachud debunked the theory of “150-mg semen” found inside the victim’s body.



The CJI rebuked the lawyer who contended that the autopsy report talked about 150 mg of semen. Addressing the advocate, the CJI said one should not rely on social media for court arguments.

Confusion over the timeline of the crime and the police procedure continued to be a point of debate in the apex court during the hearing on Thursday where there were apparent discrepancies between the claims of the CBI and the Bengal government.

The Apex Court posed a barrage of questions to the Bengal government after the CBI submitted its report.

Amongst the first query raised by the court, was the explanation sought for the fact that despite the General Diary Entry being recorded at 10.10 am in the morning, why the UD Case was registered at 11.30 pm at night?

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the state, while showing the case diary to the court, explained that the GD Entry No. 576/2024 was recorded by Tala Police Station at 10:10 am and upon reaching the scene of the crime after completing the requisite formalities, amidst the surcharged environment, the Kolkata Police proceed to register the unnatural death case by 01:45 pm vide UD Case No. 861 of 2024.

State further clarified that the GD entry relied upon by the CBI in its report and which is causing the confusion, is the entry recorded by the concerned police official, upon returning to the police station at night, after the body of the deceased victim was handed over to the family, as is the procedure.

Meanwhile, the court also appealed to the resident doctors to rejoin the workforce and that all the further concerns of the resident doctors shall be considered by the National Task Force while making its recommendations.