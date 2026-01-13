SC Collegium picks Justice Sujoy Paul as Calcutta HC Chief Justice

Kolkata: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice Sujoy Paul as the Chief Justice (CJ) of the Calcutta High Court, paving the way for a permanent head at the helm of the state’s highest judicial forum.

Justice Paul has been functioning as the Acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court since September 2025, after his transfer from the Telangana High Court in July the same year. The recommendation was made at a meeting of the Supreme Court Collegium held on January 9, 2026, and was formally communicated through a statement issued on Sunday.

According to the Collegium, Justice Paul—whose parent High Court is Madhya Pradesh—has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice following an assessment of his seniority, experience and administrative capabilities. His judicial career spans more than three decades across multiple High Courts.

Justice Paul enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh in 1990 and practiced extensively in civil, constitutional, service and industrial law. He was elevated as a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur in May 2011 and was confirmed as a permanent judge in April 2014. In 2024, he was transferred to the Telangana High Court at his own request and took oath there in March that year. He later served as Acting Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court in January 2025, before his move to Kolkata.