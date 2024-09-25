SC blocks CBI investigation into GTA teacher recruitment case

DARJEELING: The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the Calcutta High Court order for a CBI investigation into the alleged Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) teacher recruitment scam, which had been filed by Jasubbuddin Mandal and his group. The decision came after hearing arguments from both sides. The Supreme Court ruled that such directions can be passed only in very rare cases, and that too, after the High Court records reasons for deeming why it finds investigations by state police is ‘not fair or is partisan.’

A writ petition had been filed at the Calcutta High Court raising various issues and anomalies concerning recruitment and regularisation of voluntary teachers in schools under the GTA. In the course of hearing of the writ petition, certain letters were received by the Single Judge regarding various illegalities and anomalies found on the part of the GTA and the state government in the recruitment process. On April 9, 2024, the Single Judge of the Calcutta High Court had directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry and submit a report.

This order was appealed before a Division Bench of the High Court. The Division Bench, however, did not deem any interference necessary. The state then moved the Supreme Court stating that the state government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and had submitted a report resulting in the registration of an FIR. Based on this, an investigation was also ongoing. The state prayed that the order for the CBI to investigate the matter was transgressing the authority of the state.

After hearing both the sides on Tuesday, the bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, stated that law and order is a state subject. The Bench stated that perusal of the order passed by the single Judge “...would reveal that there is not even a whisper as to why it finds the investigation by the state to be unfair so as to find it necessary to direct an enquiry to be conducted by the CBI…” The High Court order was then set aside by the Bench of the Apex court.

“For the past 20-25 years, no appointments had been made in schools in the GTA and volunteer teachers had been selflessly teaching during this period.

Various political parties had continuously raised the issue of regularising these teachers with the state government. After years of effort, these teachers were finally appointed.

The GTA believes that after many years of service, an evaluation of their work was necessary,” stated Manohar Sharma, spokesperson, Joint Secondary Teachers’ Association, Central Committee, GTA.

Sharma further claimed that concerns have been raised by parents about the fate of the students if the approximately 2,000 teachers currently serving in the hills are removed. “When will fresh appointments take place? Who will teach the students in the meantime? These are the questions being raised by the parents and guardians of the students,” stated Sharma.