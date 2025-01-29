SC asks victim’s kin to be careful with submissions

Kolkata: The parents of the victim in the RG Kar rape and murder case on Wednesday withdrew their applications in the Supreme Court and has agreed to file new application after the court said their present plea can turn the case in favour of the accused.

The Bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar was hearing the matter.

The parents had filed a plea in relation to further investigation by the CBI into the rape and murder case since they believe that the convict Sanjoy Roy is not the sole person to have committed the crime.

The parents have also filed a similar plea at the Calcutta High Court where they were asked to seek clarification from the apex court on whether the high court can hear their plea.

The apex court bench warned the parent’s counsel, senior advocate Karuna Nundy, to be careful with the submissions in the affidavit as Roy has already been convicted by the Sealdah court. The impugned submissions may turn the case in favour of the accused.

The counsel informed the court that a fresh application will be filed and withdrew the plea which were filed before the Sealdah court gave the conviction order.

Further, the apex court asked whether it should close the RG Kar case since a similar plea was filed at Calcutta High Court. “Don’t have to answer now..think about it and tell us,” the court said.

Meanwhile, the apex court clarified its previous order relating to doctors’ protest in the rape and murder case. The bench said that doctors who returned to duty after August 22,2024 should not be treated as absent and should be considered on-duty.

Such a clarification came after the bench was informed that some of the medical institutions have regularised the period for which doctors were on protest but certain institutions are treating that particular period as “on leave” which may affect the future of the doctors preparing for PG courses. “Many PG students will lose their cut-off for further studies etc,” the court was told.