SBSTC to ply 2 non-ac deluxe buses between Esplanade & Siliguri

Kolkata: State Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty flagged off the two non-ac deluxe bus services which will be plied by the South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) from Esplanade to Siliguri.



The route will start operating on a daily basis from December 1.

Speaking to the SBSTC officials and staff, Chakraborty stressed: “Timely service and safety should be maintained and focus should be given on cleanliness as well. One bus will be plied from Esplanade and one from Siliguri while another bus will be kept on standby incase of any emergency. The fare and timing of these buses will be decided and informed accordingly.”

During the flag-off ceremony, Chakraborty informed that 275 new buses will soon be coming to the state and accordingly divided among the three corporations, including NBSTC, WBTC and SBSTC.

Chairman of SBSTC Subhas Mondal said that a bus service is also going to start from Asansol to Siliguri via Panagarh. A bus service from Bankura will

also start soon.

The SBSTC deluxe bus service will take around 11 hours to reach Siliguri from Esplanade. According to officials, the non-ac deluxe bus will have affordable fare keeping the interest of the people. The SBSTC has 20 depots and are currently running 650 buses, Minister of State for the Transport department Dilip Mondal said, while adding that the department is striving for these developments while keeping in mind the environment.