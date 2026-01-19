SBI opens PBB at Southern Bypass

Kolkata: The State Bank of India (SBI) has inaugurated its new Personal Banking Branch (PBB) at Southern Bypass in Kolkata, marking another step in the expansion of its customer-centric banking services.

The branch was formally inaugurated by Niraj Kumar Panda, Chief General Manager, SBI, Kolkata Circle, in the presence of senior bank officials, valued customers and members of the local fraternity.

Speaking on the occasion, Panda said SBI continues to focus on enhancing accessibility, digital integration and personalised banking solutions. He said the PBB Southern Bypass branch has been strategically established to cater to the growing financial needs of the region. The branch will offer a comprehensive range of products and services, including savings and current accounts, retail loans, digital banking solutions, investment services and other customised

financial offerings.

According to SBI, the newly opened branch is equipped with modern infrastructure and digital facilities to ensure a seamless and efficient banking experience. With a dedicated team, the branch aims to deliver superior service standards while fostering long-term customer relationships.

The inauguration reflects SBI’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence across key urban and semi-urban locations, aligned with its vision of inclusive growth and customer satisfaction.