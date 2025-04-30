SBI Kolkata Circle inaugurates CSR infra projects in schools

Kolkata: As a part of the Bank’s pan-India CSR initiative, SBI Kolkata Circle has extended significant support towards infrastructural development and upgradation across various public welfare institutions. This initiative, undertaken in collaboration with Sabuj Sangha (NGO), encompasses the enhancement of facilities in 39 primary schools, 28 Anganwadi centres, 23 Public Health Centres and the renovation of toilets in 21 girls’ schools across the states of Bengal and Sikkim.

The formal inauguration ceremony was held on April 29 at Naskarhat FP School premises, marking a significant milestone in the bank’s community outreach efforts.

The event was graced by the presence of Satyendra Kumar Singh, Chief General Manager, SBI Kolkata Circle; Sanatan Mishra, General Manager (NW-II); Vivekanand Singh, Deputy General Manager, South 24-Parganas Module; Javed Khan, minister, Disaster Management, Government of West Bengal and MLA, Kasba Assembly Constituency; Lipika Manna, Councillor; Angshuman Das, Director, Sabuj Sangha among senior officials from SBI, along with teachers and students of the school.