SBI inks MoU with WBPF

Kolkata: In a significant move to support the growth of the poultry sector in Bengal, the State Bank of India (SBI) and the West Bengal Poultry Federation (WBPF) has recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).



The memorandum signing event took place at SBI’s Head Office at 1, Strand Road, Kolkata, in the presence of Madan Mohan Maity, general secretary, (WBPF) and Prem Anup Sinha, chief general manager (SBI) and other notable dignitaries from the federation and the bank, underscoring the commitment of both the entities to catalyse the development of commercial layer poultry farms and poultry breeding farms in the state.

It was learnt that collaboration is aligned with the ambitious WBIS Incentive Scheme 2017 of the Government of West Bengal, and the MoU is poised to make financial assistance accessible and affordable to the eligible projects approved by the Animal Resource department of the state government. This MoU is being considered a milestone to mark the concerted effort to boost the poultry sector’s contribution to the state’s economy. The collaboration is expected to create a positive impact by providing financial support at concessional rate of interest and processing charge and minimum collateral security, promoting sustainable practices within the poultry farming community.