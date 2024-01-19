SBI Home Loan Carnival 2024 kicks off, to continue till January 19

Kolkata: The Home Loan Carnival 2024, organised by the State Bank of India (SBI) in association with Millennium Post, kicked off in the city at Taltala, EEDF Ground on Thursday and will continue till January 19.



To help people get their dream home, the SBI Home Carnival has brought together the city’s top builders to present their residential masterpieces in preferred locations. The SBI will ensure that the home buying process is financially secure by providing a number of financing options.

Speaking at the event, Prem Anup Sinha, chief general manager, SBI, Kolkata Circle, said: “For builders, it is important that whenever they launch a project, State Bank should be in their kitty. This also satisfies the consumers and provides builders with a wide reach. As I said, the State Bank of India is the first choice. Our home loan product is best in the industry, be it in terms of interests, charges.”

He added: “We have teams for home loans, retail assets processing centers (RACPCs) and all specialised services for home loans. I request all builders to work together with SBI and you will realise the advantage of working with us. It is the most acceptable bank in Kolkata with the best housing loan.” Debashish Kumar, MLA, Rashbehari Assembly constituency, said: “State Bank is a prime bank of our country. They extend their support to flat buyers. Every person has a dream of buying a flat but without a loan that dream stops short of becoming a reality. On behalf of the customers, I congratulate them for their support. This fair will help people get information about different real estate projects and the procedure pertaining to how they can procure a loan from the bank. Such initiatives help establish a link between the bank and the buyer. I hope this fair will fulfill the dreams of many.”

Durbar Ganguly, Editor, Millennium Post, said that this is an opportune moment for homebuyers where SBI will help them buy their dream homes through this carnival.

Several stalls have been set up at the fair by big-ticket

real estate groups. A recent study by the real estate

consultancy Knight Frank India highlighted that Kolkata has bagged the second spot in home affordability index among Indian cities with a ratio of 24 per cent in 2023. It highlighted that West Bengal

government’s decision to continue with the stamp duty rebate has led Kolkata to witness registration of a total of 3,656 apartments in November 2023.