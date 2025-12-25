SBI global markets unit marks ‘Hindi Fortnight’

Kolkata: The Global Markets Unit of State Bank of India (SBI) organised a cultural programme on December 20 to commemorate Hindi Fortnight 2025, during which winners of various competitions were felicitated.

The event was presided over by Chanchal Kumar Mishra, DGM (S&O), and Sumit Bahadur Sinha, DGM (FM), in the presence of senior officials and staff members. Mishra underlined the role of Hindi Fortnight in promoting the official language, while Sinha spoke on government guidelines and recent developments in the language sector.

A cultural evening featuring staff performances followed, along with the presentation of Rajbhasha Shields for outstanding work in Hindi during 2024–25. The programme was conducted by Neetu Singh, deputy manager (Official Language), and concluded with a vote of thanks by Upendra Kumar Patel, AGM (HR).