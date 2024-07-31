SBI Foundation provides med equipment to Inst of Neurosciences

Kolkata: The chief general manager of SBI Kolkata Circle, Satyendra Kumar Singh, and MD&CEO of SBI Foundation, Sanjay Prakash along with other officials inaugurated the essential medical equipment provided to Institute of Neurosciences Kolkata (I-NK) under SBI Foundation’s CSR activity.



An issued statement read: “This philanthropic gesture was commemorated at a special event hosted by I-NK in presence of Prof. R.P. Sengupta OBE, Chairman of I-NK along with Prof. Hrishikesh Kumar, Vice Chairman, I-NK and other doctors and officials of their institute. They expressed their thankfulness for the support extended by SBI Foundation.

The SBI officials present at the event expressed their delight in contributing towards such a noble cause. This partnership with I-NK underscores SBI’s dedication towards community welfare and healthcare development. This collaboration marks a pivotal step towards improved healthcare infrastructure

in Kolkata.”