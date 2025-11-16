SBI chief hails Kolkata GTFC

Kolkata: State Bank of India chairman CS Setty visited the Global Trade Finance Centre (GTFC) in Kolkata, noting that its establishment is designed to centralise the processing of trade finance and international banking transactions, ensuring quicker turnaround, stronger compliance, and a markedly enhanced customer experience.

He added that the Bank was recently recognised in London with the Best Trade Finance Services Corporate/Institutional India and Best Trade Finance Services Corporate/Institutional Asia-Pacific awards under the Best Digital Bank Awards 2025 by Global Finance.

GTFC, Kolkata, serves SBI branches across Eastern and Northern India.