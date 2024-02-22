SBI celebrates International Mother Language Day 2024

On the occasion of ‘International Mother Language Day 2024’, the State Bank of India, Local Head Office, Kolkata organized a ‘Poetry Recitation in Indian Languages” on February 21. The programme was presided over by Dinesh Gordhan Verma, Deputy General Manager and Circle Development Officer. Senior officials of the bank were also present on this occasion.

The programme started with the welcome address by Alok Kumar, Assistant General Manager (Official Language). He informed everyone about the historical background of International Mother Language Day and also highlighted its significance throughout the life. Addressing the gathering, Chairman of the event Dinesh Gordhan Verma said that multilingualism is a living tradition of India. State Bank of India has been playing a leading role in strengthening the linguistic and cultural diversity of the country. The clientele of SBI has always been multilingual. The bank has always been keen to provide banking services to this multilingual group in their mother languages. He further added that State Bank of India has provided the facility of passbook printing, account statement and SMS alerts in total 14 Indian languages, including Hindi till.

A large number of staff members from different languages participated in this programme which included Hindi, Maithili, Bengali, Oriya, Punjabi, Gujarati, Assamese, Nepali, Urdu etc. In the programme, poetry of the best poets of Indian languages, including Rabindranath Tagore, Suryakant Tripathi Nirala, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Subhadra Kumari Chauhan,Qazi Nazrul Islam, Devbrat Singh, Gopaldas Neeraj, Jai Goswami, Sohanlal Dwivedi were recited by them. Some participants also recited self-composed poems.

The event was conducted by Vikram Kumar, Deputy Manager (Official Language) and was concluded with vote of thanks by Amritraj Thapa, Deputy Manager

(Official Language).