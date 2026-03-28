Sayantika Banerjee accuses BJP of creating fake account

KOLKATA: The Baranagar Assembly seat has turned into a political flashpoint with tensions between the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP escalating every day. What began as a clash between TMC’s Sayantika Banerjee and BJP’s Sajal Ghosh during the 2024 by-election has now intensified into a full-blown confrontation between supporters of both camps.



A few days ago, a clash was reported between the two sides over alleged tearing of campaign posters and hoardings and now, TMC’s celebrity candidate Sayantika, has alleged that the BJP’s IT Cell has created a fake Facebook account in her name and is sending friend requests to several TMC workers and supporters in the Baranagar Assembly.

Taking to social media on Friday, Sayantika said that she has only one verified Facebook account. The other official account, AITC Baranagar, also posts work related to the TMC in the Baranagar Assembly. She has warned her supporters and workers not to fall into the trap of the BJP IT Cell. “The notorious BJP IT Cell has created a fake Facebook account in my name and is sending friend requests to TMC workers. They are asking for personal information. BJP knows that they will lose big time in Baranagar and therefore, they are stooping so low. But our strength is the welfare work done by Mamata Banerjee. I request all not to fall into the trap,” she said in the video. The actor-turned-politician also participated in a colourful roadshow on the occasion of Ram Navami, in Baranagar, on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, on Friday, BJP’s Baranagar candidate faced “chor chor” (thief, thief) slogans while campaigning. He faced public anger while seeking votes.