‘Save Lepcha Language’: Campaigners begin Kalimpong to Kolkata long march

Darjeeling: Members of the “Save Lepcha Language Campaign” on Tuesday embarked on a long-distance march from Kalimpong to Kolkata, demanding the introduction of the Lepcha language in the state school and university curriculum.

The long march is to draw attention to what they describe as a “pilgrimage of identity and survival.” The campaigners also submitted a memorandum to the District Magistrate, Kalimpong, to this effect before commencing on the march.

“The Lepcha language, one of the oldest linguistic heritages of the Darjeeling hills and the state of West Bengal, continues to remain excluded from the school syllabus even 78 years after Independence” stated Surgimith Lepcha, Convenor, Save Lepcha Language. The memorandum states that despite years of peaceful dharnas and appeals in Kalimpong and Darjeeling, the issue has not been addressed, causing “emotional pain, cultural insecurity, and a sense of injustice” among the indigenous Lepcha community.

“Our children are losing their ancestral language within their own homeland,” the memorandum notes, calling the situation a longstanding exclusion that has eroded cultural confidence among the community. Campaign coordinator said their march is not merely a protest but “a walk for unity, dignity, and justice.”

The memorandum urges the West Bengal Government to immediately introduce Lepcha as a taught subject in government and government-aided schools across all levels—primary, secondary, and higher secondary. It stresses that the government must treat the issue with “sensitivity, seriousness, and urgency.” “The State Government has already introduced the language in primary. We now want the language to be taught in secondary, higher secondary and at the university level” stated the coordinator talking to the Millennium Post.

Around 30 persons, dressed in traditional Lepcha attire have embarked on the march. “We will traverse on foot mainly while covering some parts like jungles in vehicles. We are scheduled to reach Kolkata on December 19. On December 20, we will celebrate ‘Nam-Al-Nam-Sung’ and ‘Namsoong’ (Lepcha new year) in Kolkata. We will give deputations to all the concerned departments” added Surgimith Lepcha.

The march commenced with ritualistic offerings to the ancestors at Kalimpong. Cutting across political lines many leaders including Ajoy Edwards of the Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF) and Shanta Chettri of the TMC were present and pledged support.

The Lepchas are the indigenous people of the Darjeeling hills, Kalimpong and Sikkim, known for their deep bond with nature and belief in Mayel Lyang, their sacred homeland. Their ancient Tibeto-Burman language, rich oral traditions, and festivals reflect a culture rooted in harmony with the environment.